Brutal ambush (July 24) Russian troops destroy a convoy of Ukrainian tanks moving towards Vuhledar

Russian troops destroy a convoy of Ukrainian tanks moving towards Vuhledar.

Ukrainian units suffered heavy losses in technology and personnel during an attempt at a morning assault on Russian positions in the Ugledar direction. It is emphasized that an assault attempt was made on the Uglesborochnaya - Nikolskoye section. The company tactical group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reinforced with armored vehicles, was going to push through the positions of the 36th and 155th brigades.

