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A Look Into What Role The Vatican Plays In The Cabal & What It Has Been Able&Continues To Influence In Moving Agendas Forward
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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92 views • May 26, 2022
MIRRORED from PastorTonyAlamo
Jun 21, 2015
ARE THE IRS, FBI, U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, THE MAFIA AND LABOR UNIONS PART OF THE VATICAN?
IS THE POPE THE SUPER-BOSS OF ALL GOVERNMENT AGENCIES AS WELL AS THE VATICAN?
The Pope's Secrets by Tony Alamo is a video presentation of the popular and prophetic expose of the Vatican written by Pastor Alamo in 1983. The Inquisition, the "holy" wars, the Civil War, World Wars, the Lincoln Assassination, the Kennedy assassination, global terrorism, the Ecumenical movement and much more is explained in the light of scripture.
http://alamoministries.com/content/english/Antichrist/Popes_Secrets.html
Keywords
healthfreedombig pharmacdcciachurchcatholicvaticannazipopesecretbill gatesdepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liescovid 19tony alamomedical tyran
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