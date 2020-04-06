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The Creation of a False Pandemic -- "It's a Massive Fraud That We Are Looking At" -- Jon Rappoport
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56 views • April 06, 2020
THE CREATION OF A FALSE PANDEMIC by Jon Rappoport
Complete Audio Series in One (March/April 2020):
Episode 1: HOW IT STARTED
Episode 2: THE MEDICAL CIA, COVERT OPS (Starts 27:42)
Episode 3: THE TRUE GOAL OF THE FALSE PANDEMIC (Starts 1:09:08)
Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years and has written extensively on the COVID-19: https://nomorefakenews.com/
Complete Audio Series in One (March/April 2020):
Episode 1: HOW IT STARTED
Episode 2: THE MEDICAL CIA, COVERT OPS (Starts 27:42)
Episode 3: THE TRUE GOAL OF THE FALSE PANDEMIC (Starts 1:09:08)
Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years and has written extensively on the COVID-19: https://nomorefakenews.com/
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