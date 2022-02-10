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X22 Report A 02. 09. 22.
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120 views • February 10, 2022
Ep. 2698a - [CB] Just Lost Control, They Are No Longer Calling The Shots
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The cost to produce food is skyrocketing, this will show up in the grocery stores and restaurant. The [CB] system can now bee seen by everybody. [NP] is now saying that those in congress should not trade stocks, interesting timing. Another broken promise by [JB]. The [CB] of Russia backs off, Bitcoin will be currency.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The cost to produce food is skyrocketing, this will show up in the grocery stores and restaurant. The [CB] system can now bee seen by everybody. [NP] is now saying that those in congress should not trade stocks, interesting timing. Another broken promise by [JB]. The [CB] of Russia backs off, Bitcoin will be currency.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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