Refund & apologize to donators for stealing 10% income tax fake tithe, or judgment by hyperinflation

***
Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance
(HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2022). Satan Lucifer's religious
system pastors are stealing 10% income tax by putting people under the Old
Testament Laws’ grain & sheep tithes, and redefining the Bible verses on New
Testament natural laws’ commands such as women's head coverings in order to get
as many church members as possible. 50% of the stolen money immediately is used
for church staff salaries to buy food to make themselves fat to look like the
Western feminist nations’ female church pastors who look like hippos, and for Semjaza’s
medical science witchcraft health insurance to mock God. Sell your home and
retirement pensions and emergency food and Steve Quayle’s fraud Christian
ministry business’ emergency gold and church buildings and Christian ministry
business, and refund the stolen money to the church donators, and apologize to
your church members for stealing. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow,
unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy
Spirit. If you do not repent, then judgment by hyperinflation and economic
crash and poverty will come. Preach this in your next Sunday church service
sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in anger
& disgust and terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their
religious filth. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way
of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
