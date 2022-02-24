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Former NBA Star Royce White Announces He’s Running for Congress Against Ilhan Omar
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30 views • February 24, 2022
Royce White Announces Congressional Candidacy on WarRoom.
Former professional basketball star Royce White announces he is running for Congress against Ilhan Omar.

Royce made the announcement on The War Room where he is a frequent guest

My name is Royce White. I’m a father and a patriot ready to fight for The Free People of America. I was born and raised in a working class family here in the Twin Cities. Currently I am a pro athlete in both basketball and mixed martial arts. Early in my career as a professional athlete I fought against the NBA to create a mental health policy when there wasn’t one. I paid the price with my career. I said no to the money so I could keep my integrity. I never sold out. Our community finds itself at the center of a culture war, amongst many other forms of warfare. Spiritual, Psychological, Economic, etc. Like many communities in crisis across our country, we need leaders who will not sellout. I’m going to represent the people of our district in a bigger fight for our citizenship.

Right now we face an enemy that intends to bastardize our citizenship through an idea called globalism. We must begin to understand how the global effects the local and take a stand for God, Family and Country. I have fought against the corporate community responsible for this globalist agenda.
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war roomilhan omarsteve bannoncongressional candidateroyce white
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