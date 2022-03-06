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FEM tiene ADN jesuita. Ciberataque Global y Gran Reseteo. Líderes Mundiales son Títeres del Papa.
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47 views • March 06, 2022
FORO ECONÓMICO MUNDIAL TIENE ADN JESUITA. CIBERATQUE GLOBAL Y GRAN RESETEO. LOS LÍDERES MUNDIALES SON TÍTERES DEL PAPA.
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FORO ECONOMICO MUNDIAL TIENE ADN JESUITA. CIBERATAQUE GLOBAL Y GRAN RESETEO. NOTICIAS DE ÚLTIMA HORA: LÍDERES MUNDIALES SON TÍTERES DEL PAPAY CABALLO DE TROYA.
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Guerras y Rumores de Guerras. Ataque cibernético dejará sin luz, agua, servicios hospitalarios… Líderes del mundo (presidentes, ministros, congresistas…), líderes Adventistas del Séptimo Día (Ganoune Diop, Hakainde Hichilema),… tienen ADN jesuita y son caballo de troya. Papa Francisco tiene ADN del Emperador Nerón. Gran Reseteo impondrá esclavitud, dependencia del Gobierno. 5 Claves de Supervivencia. Necesitamos ser Refrescados. ¿Estás Preparado para que venga Jesús?
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FORO ECONOMICO MUNDIAL TIENE ADN JESUITA. CIBERATAQUE GLOBAL Y GRAN RESETEO. NOTICIAS DE ÚLTIMA HORA: LÍDERES MUNDIALES SON TÍTERES DEL PAPAY CABALLO DE TROYA.
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Guerras y Rumores de Guerras. Ataque cibernético dejará sin luz, agua, servicios hospitalarios… Líderes del mundo (presidentes, ministros, congresistas…), líderes Adventistas del Séptimo Día (Ganoune Diop, Hakainde Hichilema),… tienen ADN jesuita y son caballo de troya. Papa Francisco tiene ADN del Emperador Nerón. Gran Reseteo impondrá esclavitud, dependencia del Gobierno. 5 Claves de Supervivencia. Necesitamos ser Refrescados. ¿Estás Preparado para que venga Jesús?
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