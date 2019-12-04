Icelandic Constitution

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So what is it? In 2011 Iceland rewrote its constitution using a uniquely and historically open process, a document literally by the people, for the people.
This effort inspired participatory democracy, a theme that has since taken root in other societies around the world. It reshaped the dialogue on how a population can work with available technology, consensus building, and civic engagement when reinventing the governmental processes in supporting the needs of their constituents.
What resulted was a proposed constitution, that was affirmed by a public referendum. The Parliament has yet to ratify the proposal.
Eight years later the effort is still alive and well, gaining traction and interest globally. Yet there’s a threat that this historically relevant process will fade into the great nothing if left as just memories.
Documentation. Bits and pieces of this whole process have been kept in a variety of formats and locations. With proper documentation this process can be a valuable resource for generations to come.
Much of what went into making this proposed constitution a unique and relevant document, can be preserved and made readily available to everyone. Because it was the first crowdsourced national constitution in history, there hasn’t been a blueprint on how it should be cataloged…until now. This is intended as a testament to the exceptional work contributed by so many in this process.
Time is of the essence, we need to make sure that we retain as much information as is available. It is crucial for citizens, globally, that we not lose sight of what happened.
The archive (named KRIA) will serve as a centralized host to preserve the heart and soul of the Icelandic constitutional reform movement.
Canada a country without a constitution is - if not one of the best videos created how "We the People " are governed under the Westminster - Parliamentary system - Democracy corrupt system. During this video it clearly explains Canada has NO Constitution - NO Federation Papers - it also educates into Direct Democracy (RIC) which failed to control the Dictatorship and much more (because it is NOT BINDING) - This video is powerful educational video - Please forward to educate more so we may all get on the SOLUTION to end the fraud and corruption - UN Agenda 21/30 -Banking fraud - and all the unlawful ACT's they have created to harm us "We THE People "
We also offered a #1000.00 dollar reward in the early 2000's for any one to produce the so-called federation papers- There has been another reward for $25 000 dollars in 2019 to produce these documents- good luck - on finding them - many have tried
The Three Steps that Dennis Shaw, Terry Hand , Dallas Hills , Mel Gardner , and many more worked on in the late 1990
# 1 Implement DD to remove corrupt legislation
# 2 Allow the People of British Columbia to create a Constitution how they want to be governed , rather than be Dictated too - In the Constitution there was Accountability
#3 Was we were going to re-negotiate with Ottawa on there unlawful
Explains Fundamental FACTS
Political Parties will never work - simple facts the GG ect(Globalists) can VETO anything
Petitions will never work because they are NOT BINDING
Referendum will never work because the Clarity Act States the Gov can and will change the rule book in their favour to ensure it fails - So waste of time and effort - WEXIT and Independence are using these concepts which is false - Also they are Looking at United Nations - (which any educated individual understand that the UN or UN Agenda 21/30 is a criminal cabal
Also important FACT I would like to mention is WEXIT bans people from their page who asks questions- and also will NOT allow people to speak at their events -
Follow the (Globalists media ( they are all there) this Must proves facts this is just another one of their control mechanisms to keep the sovereigns enslaved
NOTE: Travelling Truth Tour - Constitutional Conventions Team is available for Booking meetings
https://www.brighteon.com/04849627-021a-43a5-a4fb-081306111fa3
Canada a Country with out a Constitution
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https://www.brighteon.com/36aa2d6d-fcc7-4820-9aab-fb2a340120c8
Types of Government, Explained
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Please Support the Travelling Truth Tout - The Myth is Canada - donations may be e-transferred to [email protected] - if you interested please contact us to setup a community event to have a live presentation - on constitutional committees - constitutional convention - and a Constitution - We look forward to meeting many more Native Brothers and Sister