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Moderna Patent Uncovers Horror: Nanocensor Contained In Bioweapon
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480 views • December 06, 2021
Dr. Ariyana Love returns to the Stew Peters Show to expose her findings in the Moderna Vaccine patents, confirming the La Quinta graphine oxide study and the Globalist's plan to install nano-censors in every human body that they can.
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SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vq6e3h-moderna-patent-uncovers-horror-nanocensor-contained-in-bioweapon.html
RELATED LINKS:
https://worldfreedomalliance.org/
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/premium/
Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
https://www.everlinks.io/tbltv-rvm/stew-peters
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vq6e3h-moderna-patent-uncovers-horror-nanocensor-contained-in-bioweapon.html
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