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Max Keiser way off on $220k Bitcoin. Topped 64,778 on April 14, 2021.
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69 views • February 06, 2021
May 18 Update: Martin Armstrong called the top in Bitcoin as April; right as usual. Gold and silver are th better investments, especially Silver.
Bitcoin $38k during interview (5Feb21). After interview, now $47,405 (9Feb21). +$9,405. Max called it.
Max Keiser predicts bitcoin moves to $220k this year. On January 8th, Bitcoin topped at $41,921.70. The next trip above that limit will be enough to propel it up Keiser's $220K. Bitcoin trades 7-days a week and just hit $39,454.20 (trading for Saturday-Feb 6). I think the only individual who really understands what bitcoin is is Max Keiser.
50-second clip with the prediction from this 71:36 interview.
Max Keiser Lays Out Your Financial Future in Powerful Censored Interview
banned.video/watch?id=601db5f5b601072649188c79
Bitcoin $38k during interview (5Feb21). After interview, now $47,405 (9Feb21). +$9,405. Max called it.
Max Keiser predicts bitcoin moves to $220k this year. On January 8th, Bitcoin topped at $41,921.70. The next trip above that limit will be enough to propel it up Keiser's $220K. Bitcoin trades 7-days a week and just hit $39,454.20 (trading for Saturday-Feb 6). I think the only individual who really understands what bitcoin is is Max Keiser.
50-second clip with the prediction from this 71:36 interview.
Max Keiser Lays Out Your Financial Future in Powerful Censored Interview
banned.video/watch?id=601db5f5b601072649188c79
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