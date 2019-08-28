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The Best Vegetables to Grow in Your Garden - Choosing the Tastiest, Easy-to-Grow Plants
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16 views • August 28, 2019
Choosing which vegetables to grow in your garden can be tricky - there's an overwhelming choice of different crops and varieties available. This video presents a simple 3-step process to help you choose the best types to grow for maximum success. We also demonstrate how our online Garden Planner can suggest the best crops for you, according to the kind of garden you have.
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