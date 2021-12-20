Enoch, Nimrod, Admiral Byrd, Biblical Earth and a Most Peculiar Timeline

In this special report:In this short segment from my second lecture in Amsterdam, I talk about what really does look like a most peculiar timeline that leans heavily in favor of something (like the firmament maybe?) having been discovered in Antarctica in the late 1950's. This one definitely fits my Biblical Earth X-Files series of videos.Share this far and wide!For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat