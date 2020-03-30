© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Churches Will Be Closed Permanently!"
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
193 views • March 30, 2020
"Churches Will Be Closed Permanently!" Watchmen Incorporated rescued this just before it was blocked on Twitter! Banned on YouTube and blocked on Twitter! Regardless of how Coronavirus started, global antichrist forces are using COVID-19 to close churches and synagogues incrementally - in an intensified Marxist agenda!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.