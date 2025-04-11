Reverse Chronic Illness with Food: Dr. Laleh Talebian’s Proven Method for Healing Cancer Naturally

Discover how Dr. Laleh, a Ph.D. in Molecular & Cellular Biology turned Nutritional Healing Doctor, is transforming lives by prescribing food as medicine—without side effects. In this powerful conversation with Mayim Vega, founder of Arukah.com and the Holistic Life Academy, you'll hear Dr. Laleh’s personal story of losing her father to cancer at just 15, and how that painful moment fueled her mission to help others heal naturally through personalized food prescriptions.





Learn why she’s firmly against one-size-fits-all diets, fasting, and magic pills—and how she uses cutting-edge science, genetics, and epigenetics to guide her clients toward long-term health and healing.





💬 Whether you’re facing chronic illness, supporting a loved one with cancer, or simply want to understand how to take control of your health naturally—this episode is for you.





🌱 Get Dr. Laleh’s Free Healthy Plate Guide:

https://www.dynamicnaturaladvantage.c...





🔗 Connect with Dr. Laleh:

Website: https://www.dynamicnaturaladvantage.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

LinkedIn (Personal): / drlalehphd

LinkedIn (Company): https://www.linkedin.com/company/dyna...

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drlaleh_dna...





#HolisticHealing #FoodAsMedicine #CancerRecovery #ArukahPodcast #DrLaleh #MayimVega #FunctionalNutrition #ChronicIllnessHealing #Epigenetics #HolisticHealth #HealingThroughFood









✨Ready to Become a Confident & Effective Holistic Healer?✨

Become the Healer of Your Home & Your Community, WITHOUT the Need for Pharmaceutical Drugs with Harmful Side Effects, Hospitals, Doctors, or even Dentists.





Learn Naturopathic Herbalism, Holistic Life Coaching, and Build a Profitable Online Coaching Business - https://www.arukah.com/certification





🌟Read reviews from Mayim's students📝 - https://www.arukah.com/reviews





❤️My #1 Recommended Supplement ❤️

One of the first supplements I recommend to people, regardless of their condition, is a foundational one. It is safe🛡️, effective✅, natural🌱, and easy to use regardless of age. It improves your immune system🛡️, inflammatory response🔥, cardiovascular health❤️, digestive health🍏, and hormone balance⚖️. You can do all the right things for your health, but if you are deficient in Redox Molecules, then your body cannot fully utilize those things. 🔍Learn more about Redox at:

https://www.arukah.com/redox





​May the Creator continually grant you and your loved ones complete, holistic health & healing of mind🧠, body💪, and spirit🌟.





May He use YOU to become an instrument of that health and healing.





Shalom,

Mayim Vega | Founder of Arukah.com - the Holistic Life Academy





Take a Stand for Israel - https://israel365action.com/

Latest News on Israel - https://israel365news.com/

Help Israel - https://israel365charity.com/

Read the Israel Bible - https://theisraelbible.com/



