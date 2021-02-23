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FROM THE LORD - THE LION MOUNTAIN VISION AND A WORD 2.23.2021
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51 views • February 23, 2021
Hi Everyone! We're so glad you're here! This video is a combination of a vision I received in 2016 and a message Father gave today, 2.23.2021. We love you guys and gals and hope that you'll leave comments and share the videos. You're always in our prayers!!! Please make a note of the website address, in case we disappear from here!
website: vickyandchuck.com
email: [email protected]
blog: Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
Private group for women on Facebook: Meet Him At The Well
Donations can be made through paypal (thank you so much if you help us!)
paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
website: vickyandchuck.com
email: [email protected]
blog: Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
Private group for women on Facebook: Meet Him At The Well
Donations can be made through paypal (thank you so much if you help us!)
paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
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