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JACK MAXEY 'FBI never filed Hunter Biden's laptop into evidence'
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255 views • April 07, 2022
Whistleblower who handed Hunter's abandoned laptop to congressmen and DailyMail.com reveals he has 450 gigabytes of DELETED material including 80,000 images and videos - and has fled to Switzerland fearing retaliation from White House
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