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The Old Testament Sacrifices, the Holy Days and us
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67 views • March 31, 2020
In this message I outline the sacrificial system of the ancient Israel. Sacrifices were made on God's Holy Days. Sacrifices are no longer in effect as one perfect sacrifice was made for us. God's Holy Days, which picture God's plan of salvation, are in effect and have a great significance for true New Testament followers of Christ.
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