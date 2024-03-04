See The Here & Now

It’s Always The Hardest Thing
* They are not rational.
* It’s not about the rule of law; it’s about the reign of the lawless.
* Christians are the enemy of the regime.
* Your fellow countrymen see it — and are coming your way.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episodes 3435 & 3436 (4 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4h7ul0-episode-3435-see-the-here-and-now-its-always-the-hardest-thing.html
https://rumble.com/v4h7uot-episode-3436-christians-are-the-enemy-of-the-regime.html
