See The Here & Now

Son of the Republic
Published 20 hours ago

It’s Always The Hardest Thing

* They are not rational.

* It’s not about the rule of law; it’s about the reign of the lawless.

* Christians are the enemy of the regime.

* Your fellow countrymen see it — and are coming your way.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episodes 3435 & 3436 (4 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4h7ul0-episode-3435-see-the-here-and-now-its-always-the-hardest-thing.html

https://rumble.com/v4h7uot-episode-3436-christians-are-the-enemy-of-the-regime.html

awakeningself-reliancechristianitydonald trumpliberalismresistancewwg1wgamagaliberationuprisingnationalismsovereigntypopulismprogressivismsteve bannonrebellionpatriotismamericanismleftismnon-complianceconstitutional republiclawfaredefiancencswicascendance

