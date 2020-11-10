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BIBLE CONTRADICTIONS
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33 views • November 10, 2020
Let's face it... there are contradictions in the Bible. All of our attempts to argue otherwise have only hardened the hearts of skeptics more than they already were, and so Christian vs atheist debates often go nowhere as a result of this willful ignorance about contradictions in the Bible. Many of the contradictions we find in the Bible are inconsequential, but what do we do about the ones which actually change how we live our lives? In this video, we'll use one example from the teachings of Jesus to show you how a little wisdom can help you find a lot more clarity.
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