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THIS NWO WITCH WANTS YOU TO 'EAT CAKE' WHILE THEY STEAL YOUR BIRTHRIGHT
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90 views • September 27, 2021
Bob Kudla joins me to discuss the globalist Biden administration which is in the pocket of the United Nations and George Soros. And as the borders are wide open, they expect you to "eat cake" while they steal your nation and your birthright.
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