Iranian President Raeisi - Outlines a 10-point Plan to Halt Israeli Aggression in Gaza - at the Arab League Summit, Saudi Arabia, held Saturday.
Adding:
Death toll from Israel's genocide in Gaza nears 11,200, including over 4,600 children
Adding:
China urges swift ceasefire in Gaza, says ready to help de-escalation of 'dire' situation
China urges an immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid the continuation of Israel's brutal attacks on the besieged Strip, expressing its readiness to work with relevant parties to help de-escalate the "extremely dire" situation in the blockaded area.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.