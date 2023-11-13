Create New Account
Iranian President Raeisi - Outlines a 10-point Plan to Halt Israeli Aggression in Gaza - at the Arab League Summit, Saudi Arabia
Iranian President Raeisi - Outlines a 10-point Plan to Halt Israeli Aggression in Gaza - at the Arab League Summit, Saudi Arabia, held Saturday. 

Adding:

Death toll from Israel's genocide in Gaza nears 11,200, including over 4,600 children

Adding:

China urges swift ceasefire in Gaza, says ready to help de-escalation of 'dire' situation

China urges an immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid the continuation of Israel's brutal attacks on the besieged Strip, expressing its readiness to work with relevant parties to help de-escalate the "extremely dire" situation in the blockaded area.





Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

