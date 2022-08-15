Silent War Ep. 6246: FBI Busted, HUGE CORRUPTION OVER RAID, Moderna Ceo: Take your Update!

In this episode of The Silent War:Speaker Robin Vos Fires Special Counsel Michael Gableman – Ends Investigation into 2020 Election.





Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel Compares COVID Shot to iPhone, Saying People Will Receive New Version Each Year.





Delaware Man Crashes Car Into US Capitol Barricade, Opens Fire And Kills Himself.





Boston Children’s Hospital Creates Bizarre Video Promoting ‘Gender Affirming’ Hysterectomies for Kids.





Here's The Warrant: DOJ Investigating Trump For Potential Violations Of Espionage Act, Obstruction Of Justice.





Trump Says Documents Seized by FBI From Mar-a-Lago Were Declassified Under a “Standing Order” While He Was President.





FBI Seized Records Protected By Attorney-Client Privilege During Trump Raid, DOJ Refuses Trump Request for Special Master to Review.





SPERRY: FBI Agents Involved in Trump Raid are Under Criminal Investigation by Durham For Abusing Their Power in Trump-Russia Probe.





CPS Employee Caught on Video Encouraging 14-Year-Old Girl in Foster Care to Become Prostitute.





Michigan Town Votes To Defund Library Over Books With Graphic Sexual Content.













If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

https://redpillliving.com/sleep





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."





Other Links





https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat