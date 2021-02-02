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Pfizer's trial on 200,000 kids in Nigeria in 1996 left 11 dead, many with deformities
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92 views • February 02, 2021
Nigerians await 'botched drug trial' settlement - 21 Dec 09
•Dec 21, 2009 Al Jazeera English
Pfizer carried out medical trials in Kano in 1996. Two-hundred children were tested with an antibiotic called Trovan, which was supposed to treat meningitis. Eleven of those tested died soon after the trials, while many others were left with deformities.
Ten years later, the Nigerian government sued Pfizer for $2bn, saying that the company misled Kano state about the unapproved drug. Pfizer denies any wrongdoing.
An out-of-court settlement was finally reached in July this year, with Pfizer agreeing to pay up to $75m - a fraction of what was sought.
Families in the Nigerian state of Kano have been awarded millions of dollars by Pfizer, the world's biggest drug-maker, in a settlement over a medical trial that allegedly caused deaths and injuries.
Al Jazeera's Yvonne Ndege has returned to Kano to meet families still waiting for their share of the settlement.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9PDE9G0ahU4&;feature=youtu.be
•Dec 21, 2009 Al Jazeera English
Pfizer carried out medical trials in Kano in 1996. Two-hundred children were tested with an antibiotic called Trovan, which was supposed to treat meningitis. Eleven of those tested died soon after the trials, while many others were left with deformities.
Ten years later, the Nigerian government sued Pfizer for $2bn, saying that the company misled Kano state about the unapproved drug. Pfizer denies any wrongdoing.
An out-of-court settlement was finally reached in July this year, with Pfizer agreeing to pay up to $75m - a fraction of what was sought.
Families in the Nigerian state of Kano have been awarded millions of dollars by Pfizer, the world's biggest drug-maker, in a settlement over a medical trial that allegedly caused deaths and injuries.
Al Jazeera's Yvonne Ndege has returned to Kano to meet families still waiting for their share of the settlement.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9PDE9G0ahU4&;feature=youtu.be
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