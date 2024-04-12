Who is pushing Germany back into war? Heiko Schöning analyzes the Taurus attack planning

How did three high-ranking German generals come up with the idea of deliberating about blowing up the Crimean Bridge with German Taurus missiles? According to the Basic Law for the Federal Republic of Germany, this is a criminal offense. To what extent has the American ambassador brought US interests into account here? US interventions are putting Germany and all of Europe on the path to war if the population does not stop this. In the mainstream media, this was turned into the “Taurus wiretapping scandal!” and thus totally distracted from the actual danger of war. In this program, Heiko Schöning, a doctor AND also an officer in the Reserve of the Armed forces of Germany, shows the entanglements of the generals of the Armed forces of Germany with the US administration and its interests.