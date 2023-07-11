Jim Caviezel: The day after he mentioned Adrenochrome he was dropped by his agency, lawyers, Hollwood.

Jim Caviezel says that the day after he brought up adrenochrome he was dropped by his agency, his lawyers let him go and he was canceled in Epstein Island connected Hollywood. "Adrenochrome is a chemical compound that's been around since the 1930s. There is a natural form.. which is caused by torturing kids...





I brought this up a few years ago and all of a sudden I was attacked by every media group. The next day I never heard from my agency for 14 months. My lawyers let me go. My agency never called me after that. I didn't realize the connection to my industry. To Epstein Island and all of that but obviously there is."



