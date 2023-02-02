Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 24 - Fantastic Fats

Why are so many people in todays society fat/obese? In this lecture, Barbara explains why it is the carbohydrates and not the fats that are to blame. She also explains the difference between the poly-unsaturated (omega-3, -6 and -7) mono-unsaturated (omega-9) and saturated fats - what characteristics they have, in what foods we find them and what effects they will have in our body. The big lie about the cause to heart-disease is revealed and we will take a good look at the ketogenic diet.
Donation Options
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds
Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate
Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com
Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za
Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.