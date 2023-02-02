Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 24 - Fantastic Fats

Why are so many people in todays society fat/obese? In this lecture, Barbara explains why it is the carbohydrates and not the fats that are to blame. She also explains the difference between the poly-unsaturated (omega-3, -6 and -7) mono-unsaturated (omega-9) and saturated fats - what characteristics they have, in what foods we find them and what effects they will have in our body. The big lie about the cause to heart-disease is revealed and we will take a good look at the ketogenic diet. Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za



