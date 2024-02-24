Hierarchical Structure of Power from Aliens to Humans, by Brian Ruhe

This is the biggest of the big picture in my view, on how power flows downwards from aliens to human governments to the man in the street. Today, on Feb. 10th, 2024 I have chosen Chinese New Year Day to launch "University Galacticus" with "University Galacticus Launch Video - 1 of 3" at https://www.bitchute.com/video/Aabu38Alkp3r/ on my "Preparing for ET Contact" channel. That channel will soon be renamed University Galacticus...

...In this region of our galaxy we are aware of the mantids who are the project mangers of the solar system. They lead the tall greys who lead the small greys and work with the white Nordics and other aliens. Since the 1850s the greys have been at the front of a federation of planets who have decided to improve and develop our civilization over the next 500+ years. They are genetically upgrading us and 30% of the human population are now hybrids. The Grey's can't naturally live on Earth. Their goal will result in homo sapiens sapiens being combined with the Greys so that in 500 years the dominant humanoids living on Earth will be hybrids who look more human but have the inner psychic, mental and spiritual capacities of the Greys.





This is a wholesome blessing for our collective future. Without alien help, it is hopeless to stop the New World Order. They have this planet under their control and they can print a trillion dollars a week to pay off all the shills they need to totally subjugate all of humanity and enslave or kill as many of us, as they choose. The law of karma rules all beings in the universe, including the most noble aliens. Since most of the 7.9 billion people are good enough, they don't deserve the fate that the elite globalists want for us. Because of the law of karma, we are now being saved by a higher organizational structure above the evil human elite. There is nothing these humans can do to stop the Grey alien agenda from toppling the New World Order.





These opposing forces have been at it since the horse and cart days of the 1850s and both sides are taking a long time to play this struggle out. We are living in a great time to finally discover this profound truth.





