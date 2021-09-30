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TANYA DAVIES MP. YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS VIDEO... GOOD NEWS ON MANDATORY "VACCINES" (MIRRORED)
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1102 views • September 30, 2021
TANYA DAVIES MP. YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS VIDEO... GOOD NEWS ON MANDATORY "VACCINES" (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Philosophers-stone.info at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KAhJBgLA3UVZ/
Tanya Davies MP
You do not want to miss this video and document attached!
Share, tag, download
Document is linked below
https://www.fwc.gov.au/documents/decisionssigned/html/2021fwcfb6015.htm?fbclid=IwAR3Rbn6ZuHKhmpj1iLL3vfU8vLQPkxFmz20WDrUwjpKI2Yj3HIV7wgl1Xxs
I think you all know what to do with this proposal for mandatory vaccines and passes.... https://consultations.dhsc.gov.uk/61497f68de8e5f098521be3a
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Philosophers-stone.info at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KAhJBgLA3UVZ/
Tanya Davies MP
You do not want to miss this video and document attached!
Share, tag, download
Document is linked below
https://www.fwc.gov.au/documents/decisionssigned/html/2021fwcfb6015.htm?fbclid=IwAR3Rbn6ZuHKhmpj1iLL3vfU8vLQPkxFmz20WDrUwjpKI2Yj3HIV7wgl1Xxs
I think you all know what to do with this proposal for mandatory vaccines and passes.... https://consultations.dhsc.gov.uk/61497f68de8e5f098521be3a
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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