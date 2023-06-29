Our Lady's Message to Blessed Elena Aiello on the Justice of God

Quo Vadis

Mother Elena Aiello is a "blessed" of the Catholic Church and a nun from Calabria

Blessed Aiello began experiencing the stigmata each Good Friday from 1923 to not long before her death.

She also started experiencing visions of the Blessed Mother in 1927; she made predictions of future events following these visions.

Blessed Aiello also experienced visions of Jesus Christ in addition to saints such as Francis of Paola and Thérèse of Lisieux.

On January 28, 1928, she founded a new religious order that she named the Minim Sisters of the Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Mother Elena Aiello received an important message from Our Lady on December 8, 1957:

“The world today is honoring me, but my Motherly Heart is bleeding, because the enemy is at our doors!

Men are offending God too much!

If I were to show you the number of sins committed in a single day, you would die of horror and sorrow!

The sins that distress God the most, are those of the souls who should perfume the air with the fragrance of their virtues.

Instead, they contaminate (by their sinful lives) those who come near them.”

“The times are grievous.

The whole world is in turmoil, because it HAS BECOME WORSE THAN AT THE TIME OF THE DELUGE! ”

“Everything is in suspense, like a thread; when this thread breaks, the justice of God will fall like a thunderbolt and will complete its terrible course of purification. ”

Sister Elena asked; “What will become of Italy? ”

The Virgin Mary answered: “Italy, my daughter, will be humiliated, purified in blood, and must suffer much, because many are the sins of this beloved country, seat of the Vicar of Christ.

You cannot imagine what will happen!

In those sad days there will be much anguish and weeping.

There will be a great revolution, and streets will be red with blood. ”

“The Pope will suffer much, and all this suffering will be like an agony, which will shorten his earthly pilgrimage.

His successor will guide the boat in the tempest. ”

“However the punishment of the impious will not be delayed.

That day will be most fearful in the world!

The earth will tremble, all of humanity will be shaken!

The wicked and the obstinate will perish in the tremendous severity of the justice of the Lord. ”

God by prayers and penances, and to come with confidence to my Immaculate Heart.

My intercession must be shown, because I am the Mother of God, of the just, and of sinners.

Through prayer and penance, my mercy will be able to hold back the hand of God’s justice. ”

On August 22, 1960 Our Lady offered Blessed Elena this message: “The hour of the justice of God is close, and will be terrible! ”

“Tremendous scourges are impending over the world, and various nations are struck by epidemics, famines, great earthquakes, terrific hurricanes, with overflowing rivers and seas, which bring ruin and death. ”

“If the people do not recognize in these scourges (of nature) the warnings of Divine Mercy, and do not return to God with truly Christian living, ANOTHER TERRIBLE WAR WILL COME FROM THE EAST TO THE WEST.

RUSSIA WITH HER SECRET ARMIES WILL BATTLE AMERICA; she WILL OVERRUN EUROPE.

The river Rhine will be overflowing with corpses and blood.

Italy, also, will be harassed by a great revolution, and the Pope will suffer terribly. ”

“Spread the devotion to my Immaculate Heart, in order that many souls maybe conquered by my love and that many sinners may return to my Maternal Heart.

Do not fear, for I will accompany with my maternal protection my faithful ones, and all those who accept my urgent warnings, and they — especially by the recitations of my Rosary — will be saved. ”

“Satan goes furiously through this disordered world, and soon will show all his might.

But, because of my Immaculate Heart, the triumph of Light will not delay in its triumph over the power of darkness, and the world, finally, will have tranquility and peace. ”

The Sorrowful Madonna speaks: “People pay no attention to my motherly warnings, and thus the world is falling headlong evermore into an abyss of iniquity.

Nations shall be convulsed by terrible disasters; causing destruction and death.

“Russia, spurred on by Satan, will seek to dominate the whole world and, by bloody revolutions, will propagate her false teachings throughout all the nations, especially in Italy.

The Church will be persecuted and the Pope and the priests shall suffer much. ”

Sister Elena Aiello speaks: “Oh, what a horrible vision I see!

A great revolution is going on in Rome!

