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Cannabis In Colombia - IPO Interview With Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan
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20 views • May 28, 2021
Summary:
*Flora Growth is the first plant touching cannabis company to IPO via direct listing on Nasdaq.
*CEO Luis Merchan joins us to discuss Colombia's advantages of cost-effectiveness and experience with growing and exporting commodities.
*Cannabis companies are ready to go from regional players to global players. Different barriers of entry across different sectors.
95% of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), the first plant-touching cannabis company to list as a direct IPO on Nasdaq, operations are set up in Colombia. CEO and President Luis Merchan, a veteran of retail and sales, most notably with Macy's (NYSE:M), knows the salience of delivering on revenue growth and having a strong supply chain. Advantages of Colombia, cost-effectiveness and experience with growing and exporting commodities. Plans for regional and global expansion. Various barriers of entry across sectors and regions.
Subscribe to CEO Interviews - https://bit.ly/3caWD5x
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Guest:
Luis Merchan, Chief Executive Officer at Flora Growth Corp
https://www.linkedin.com/in/merchanluis/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 727 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
*Flora Growth is the first plant touching cannabis company to IPO via direct listing on Nasdaq.
*CEO Luis Merchan joins us to discuss Colombia's advantages of cost-effectiveness and experience with growing and exporting commodities.
*Cannabis companies are ready to go from regional players to global players. Different barriers of entry across different sectors.
95% of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), the first plant-touching cannabis company to list as a direct IPO on Nasdaq, operations are set up in Colombia. CEO and President Luis Merchan, a veteran of retail and sales, most notably with Macy's (NYSE:M), knows the salience of delivering on revenue growth and having a strong supply chain. Advantages of Colombia, cost-effectiveness and experience with growing and exporting commodities. Plans for regional and global expansion. Various barriers of entry across sectors and regions.
Subscribe to CEO Interviews - https://bit.ly/3caWD5x
Start Your Free Trial of Seeking Alpha Premium Today - https://bit.ly/3fEhhLI
Guest:
Luis Merchan, Chief Executive Officer at Flora Growth Corp
https://www.linkedin.com/in/merchanluis/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 727 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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