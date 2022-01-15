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'Reclaim the Line' Melbourne Protest 15 January 2022
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109 views • January 15, 2022
As usual, we all met at Parliament House and walked from there. This 'Reclaim the Line' Melbourne protest had a focus on saving the kids. During the talks and songs, face painting and ice-cream was available for the young ones. Singers in this video: Sarah Butler first time and Ivan who sings at most protests. As one of the speakers, a dad who has lost his job, said, we have to stand shoulder to shoulder in this fight. And when all that is done, to still stand. The songs and speeches were held at Flagstaff Gardens.
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