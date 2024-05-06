Create New Account
The first feature film from Brighteon Films, "17 Miles" is a pro-humanity, faith-based film about the power of the human spirit, and the bond between mother and daughter, in overcoming the nefarious forces involved in human trafficking and open borders operations.

Starring Amy Schaffert, the film features Michael Yon, Ann Vandersteel and Sheriff Richard Mack each playing themselves, along with a cameo appearance by Mike Adams. Produced by Bob Denney, and shot on a shoestring budget, the film is nonetheless heartfelt, genuine and imparts a message of inspiration and courage.

Your purchase of this film helps support Brighteon Film and the studio's efforts to produce its next pro-human, faith-based feature film.


Thank you for your support!

