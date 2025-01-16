RT News - January 16 2025 6AM GMT

January 16, 2025

People across the Middle East rejoice, after Israel and Hamas agree to a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal, starting on Sunday. That's as the IDF keeps hitting Gaza with more deadly airstrikes. As Palestinian children celebrate the prospects of peace, many thousands of the youngest and most vulnerable Gazans, killed by Israeli bombs, will never see it happen. While Israel has yet to implement the deal, some citizens there are less optimistic - as they've been waiting for over a year for hostages to be released from Gaza. Incoming president Trump's nominee for Secretary of State points out Kiev's manpower issue, amid Washington's mounting calls for Ukraine to lower the conscription age and send teenagers to the front.









