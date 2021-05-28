4 WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT RELIGION AND POLITICS

WelcomeToTheGrandIllusion.com is a Historical Fiction Blog talks about current events in a fictional context. It is the ramblings of a fictional character named JR Norman who has uncovered a conspiracy of two powerful and supernatural, cultural influences at work in the world. He Calls them THE REAL and THE FORCE. THE REAL is everything in the culture that is good, right, and true. THE FORCE, is everything else – everything that seems good, everything that feels right, but is less than true.



THE REAL is only discovered through critical thinking and astute observation. THE REAL is the certainty of unconditional truth and the facts that govern the laws of the universe. THE REAL is not an opinion to be defended, but a reality to be embraced. To follow THE REAL is to walk the straight and narrow road that leads to absolute truth. THE REAL does not require faith — it is what it is… It is what is real.



THE FORCE requires faith in deeply held beliefs, values, and narratives – A faith that transcends rational thought. THE FORCE is the compelling influence in the culture that makes deception, manipulation, and propaganda very convincing.



www.WelcomeToTheGrandIllusion.com