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God Given Gifts
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God has given gifts and abilities to everyone for the purpose to build his Kingdom. Daily we have a choice to work on making the most out of the gifts God has given us or not. What can you do with the gifts God has given you?
Click here to see a longer video called "How To Get The Holy Spirit": https://bit.ly/3jNM63O
Click here to see a longer video called "How To Get The Holy Spirit": https://bit.ly/3jNM63O
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