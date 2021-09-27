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On the Brink of War and Economic Collapse | Bill Whittle and Stefan Molyneux
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40 views • September 27, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3120/on-the-brink-of-war-and-economic-collapse-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3120-on-the-brink-of-war-and-economic-collapse-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux
For many decades, two main reproductive strategies have been recognized by biologists - this is referred to as r/K Selection Theory. When you look at humanity through the lens of reproduction strategies – things quickly begin snapping into place and a battle for survival is revealed.
In the area of public discourse, these two survival strategies battle for ultimate supremacy. Bill Whittle joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the various political positions and attitudes – including how they are shaped and explained through r/K Selection Theory.
For more from Bill Whittle check out:
Website: https://www.billwhittle.com
Afterburner: https://www.billwhittle.com/channels/afterburner
PJ Media: https://www.youtube.com/user/Pajamasmedia
Amazing Speech: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wgxlp2UJI5I
Special Thanks to Anonymous Conservative!
Website: http://www.anonymousconservative.com
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/anonymous-conservative
Gene Wars: r/K Selection Theory
[P1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8N3FF_3KvU
[P2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLlTW2Ie-_Y
[P3] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V06JBpW6O7I
Dr. Jim Penman Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n9dcXOGD3fo
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3120-on-the-brink-of-war-and-economic-collapse-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux
For many decades, two main reproductive strategies have been recognized by biologists - this is referred to as r/K Selection Theory. When you look at humanity through the lens of reproduction strategies – things quickly begin snapping into place and a battle for survival is revealed.
In the area of public discourse, these two survival strategies battle for ultimate supremacy. Bill Whittle joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the various political positions and attitudes – including how they are shaped and explained through r/K Selection Theory.
For more from Bill Whittle check out:
Website: https://www.billwhittle.com
Afterburner: https://www.billwhittle.com/channels/afterburner
PJ Media: https://www.youtube.com/user/Pajamasmedia
Amazing Speech: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wgxlp2UJI5I
Special Thanks to Anonymous Conservative!
Website: http://www.anonymousconservative.com
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/anonymous-conservative
Gene Wars: r/K Selection Theory
[P1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8N3FF_3KvU
[P2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLlTW2Ie-_Y
[P3] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V06JBpW6O7I
Dr. Jim Penman Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n9dcXOGD3fo
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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