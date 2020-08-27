© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exposing the fictional world around us
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • August 27, 2020
This 31-minute message shares more scriptural proof that the world around us is not what it appears to be. We're living in a fictional world defined by the same false narrative we've heard our entire life regarding the champions of liberty, the United States, fighting to stop the evil communists of China and Russia from taking over the world. But it's all lies. The Bible reveals a much different story in which Rome rules the world until the Lord returns to destroy them. Our unbiblical perspective has caused great confusion and harm.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.