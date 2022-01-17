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INDIA's COVID 19 FREE ZONE! Thanks to REAL SCIENCE!
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71 views • January 17, 2022
Uttar Pradesh a territory in India -with a population similar to the United States- declared it is now Covid Free! Thanks to the widespread distribution of Ivermectin!
I the uploader of Truth By investigation had covid, and it helped me. I've seen it. But Remember the biggest thing is prevention and early treatment. Taking things like Ivermectin late in the game can help but results are best early in the game. Like with any disease battle, nip it in the bud.
I the uploader of Truth By investigation had covid, and it helped me. I've seen it. But Remember the biggest thing is prevention and early treatment. Taking things like Ivermectin late in the game can help but results are best early in the game. Like with any disease battle, nip it in the bud.
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