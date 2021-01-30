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Warroom Pandemic： COVID-19 originated from Chinese PLA Bioweapon program
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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50 views • January 30, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xkl2QhQoIPE

视频字幕：Vékap
听写翻译：势不可挡
校正：ROBERTS
🔸 美国国务院和情报部门发布了解密情报，其中有强有力的证据表明中共病毒来源于武汉实验室，是中共军方生物武器项目；
🔸 有三方面证据：
1️⃣ 武汉病毒研究所员工在2019年秋天出现类似Covid-19的症状；
2️⃣ 该实验室正在研究和“操纵”一种蝙蝠冠状病毒，进行“功能增强实验”，这种病毒与导致大瘟疫的冠状病毒相似度超过96％；
3️⃣ 至少从2017年开始，中国人民解放军（PLA）就在武汉病毒研究所进行军事生物实验！！！
Keywords
warroombioweaponccpbiowarfarehongkongcovid19gnewshydroxychloroquinehcqccpvirusunrestrictedgtvbgymilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinawhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimenggtranslatorsludedryannfscgetter
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