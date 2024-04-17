Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Reporter Catherine Herridge testified that CBS News had locked her out of the building and seized all her files, alleging that she was collaborating with sources to uncover government corruption.
channel image
Puretrauma357
1667 Subscribers
89 views
Published 13 hours ago

Catherine Herridge on today's hearing about press freedom and protecting sources:

Reporter Catherine Herridge testified that CBS News had locked her out of the building and seized all her files, alleging that she was collaborating with sources to uncover government corruption.

Keywords
catherine herridgereportergovernment corruptiontestified that cbs news had locked her out of the building and seizedall her filesalleging that she was collaboratingwith sources to uncover

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket