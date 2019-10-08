The Impeachment Farce: Will The 'Smoking Gun' Backfire?

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No wonder the Democrats wanted a really fast House impeachment vote. As more information comes out about the "whistleblower" and the role of House Democratic leadership to husband the gossip into a complaint - and from there to impeachment - the more it looks like another Steele Dossier. Will this farce blow up in their faces, or will their allies in the mainstream media be capable of keeping any counter-evidence from the screens of mainstream media watching America?