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The Future Of Humanity Is At Stake - Dr. Carrie Madej December 17, 2020 Livestream
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916 views • January 21, 2021
Amanda Forbes with guest, Dr. Carrie Madej. Many topics are discussed including the modified Messenger RNA vaccines, stem cells, nanotechnology, social credit scores, vaccine genocide via cytokine storm , what it means to be human and much more. Amanda Forbes is a representative of both the Childrens Health Defense and Vaccine Choice Canada.
Children's Heatth Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
HeartMath Institute
https://www.heartmath.org/
Children's Heatth Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
HeartMath Institute
https://www.heartmath.org/
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