© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE "CENSORSHIP INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX" - MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER | LEIGHTON WOODHOUSE
The leaders of the Censorship Industrial Complex insist they didn't break the law, but they did. They worked on behalf of the government, demanded mass censorship, and interfered in an election. In this video, I explain how they almost got away with it.
#Documentary #Censorship #CIA #CIC #CISA #Khazarians #Election #Covid #InformationWarfare #StanfordUniversity