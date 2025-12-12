BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 57: The Kings of Judah - Hezekiah
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
131 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 1 day ago

Hezekiah had a dramatic childhood with a father who sacrificed his own children on the altar of Moloch, depleted the army, and lost territory. The southern kingdom was doomed without some sort of supernatural intervention.

Hezekiah was a light shining in the darkness because he had a tutor that taught him about the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. The young king summoned the Levites and priests to cleanse the temple and consecrate themselves for a rededication ceremony.

Then Hezekiah put the old feuds aside and invited the northern tribes to worship at the temple. The power of the Lord was present as people repented and were healed. The King of Peace had come to Jerusalem and the twelve tribes worshiped in unity. Hearts were changed and the people took it upon themselves to destroy the idols and the high places as the fire of revival spread throughout Judah.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1846.pdf

RLJ-1846 -- FEBRUARY 6, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
jerusalemtemplejudahworshipisaacjacobpriestsmolochhezekiahtwelve tribesaltarking of peacelevitesgod of abrahamhigh placesrepentedlost territorysupernatural interventionnorthern tribessouthern kingdompower of the lorddestroy idols
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy