THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 57: The Kings of Judah - Hezekiah

Hezekiah had a dramatic childhood with a father who sacrificed his own children on the altar of Moloch, depleted the army, and lost territory. The southern kingdom was doomed without some sort of supernatural intervention.

Hezekiah was a light shining in the darkness because he had a tutor that taught him about the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. The young king summoned the Levites and priests to cleanse the temple and consecrate themselves for a rededication ceremony.

Then Hezekiah put the old feuds aside and invited the northern tribes to worship at the temple. The power of the Lord was present as people repented and were healed. The King of Peace had come to Jerusalem and the twelve tribes worshiped in unity. Hearts were changed and the people took it upon themselves to destroy the idols and the high places as the fire of revival spread throughout Judah.

RLJ-1846 -- FEBRUARY 6, 2022

