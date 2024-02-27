Trudeau visits Alberta and snubs Smith

Mirrored Content



This week on the Alberta Roundup with Rachel Emmanuel, Rachel unpacks Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s response to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelling to Alberta without letting Smith know or extending an invitation to meet. Later, Rachel breaks down Smith’s budget lookahead.



Also on the show, Rachel has news about when the federal government will reports its assessment of what portion of the Canada Pension Plan assets are Alberta’s.



And finally, Rachel has news about a popular fast food chain opening new locations in Alberta.

