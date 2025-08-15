Scott Ritter reveals why Trump, not Congress, is the key to a Ukraine peace deal - clip 4

Scott Ritter reveals why Trump, not Congress, is the key to a Ukraine peace deal

Trump’s base doesn’t want to continue fueling a proxy conflict against Russia, much less getting into a hot war with Russia over Ukraine, the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer told Sputnik.

“Don’t worry about Congress. They don’t elect the president, and they will fall in behind the president, because if he can secure his base with a peace deal, he can ruin everybody in Congress, especially a Republican, who goes against him,” Ritter stressed.