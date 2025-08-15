Scott Ritter reveals why Trump, not Congress, is the key to a Ukraine peace deal - clip 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Ritter reveals why Trump, not Congress, is the key to a Ukraine peace deal
Trump’s base doesn’t want to continue fueling a proxy conflict against Russia, much less getting into a hot war with Russia over Ukraine, the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer told Sputnik.
“Don’t worry about Congress. They don’t elect the president, and they will fall in behind the president, because if he can secure his base with a peace deal, he can ruin everybody in Congress, especially a Republican, who goes against him,” Ritter stressed.