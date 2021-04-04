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The Hidden Hand of Control.
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1235 views • April 04, 2021
This is the greatest Conspiracy against humanity, in this episode we going back in time and introduce you to Harold Wallace Rosenthal, this interview exposes the Zionist plan to enslave humanity and the control of our planet by these people we know as Zionists. This expose is sincere and a honest interview an "Orwell 1984" on steroids' where this man explains their plans, his ideology and the Zionist mindset. This is from 1976, back then they kept this interview out of the mainstream media, and you will recognize a lot of topics he talks about in today`s world.
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