Warning! The Fake 'Alien' Invasion Threat is Real! [Apr 22, 2021]

A mass awakening is the greatest threat to the criminal cabal’s greatest power; invisibilityThe fake alien invasion will be very soon. In and around 2024-2025. Trump will be the peace negotiating president. He will deliver the entire people left in the world, to the new world order.You will beg the government to protect you at any cost (of course come this way to our newly constructed mega prisons or fema camps...Spatial light modulators and optical data phase arrays on starlink will help facilitate the holograms to show it outside instead of on tv....Couldn't facilitate it until enough starlink sats in the sky on balloons... need 5g for it also. The vax is losing its way, double jabbers are not getting the booster and 12-15 year olds are not having any of it. Oh remember the jabbed that survive are to be used communistically for social credit scoring and general AI dystopian nightmare future where they can be a more productive slave.The rest carted off to camps under the protection of either the pretend alien attack or new alien virus.... allUshering in the new world order we told you about for years. Stay strong in your mind and get ready to fight for your very survival. Or dismiss it as one of those stupid conspiracy theorists...1,211,236 views · Apr 22, 2021Greg Reese