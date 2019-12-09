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Encouragement to the Bride of Christ
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6 views • December 09, 2019
God encourages us in the midst of what is coming upon the world. He is "rallying His troops" to remain faithful and do His will to the very end. Put your trust and Hope in Jesus Christ, the only One worthy. For this is our reality: Ezekiel 24:14. May God bless you as you seek Him.
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