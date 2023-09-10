Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Explanation of why cardiac arrhythmias are generated
channel image
The Prisoner
8741 Subscribers
Shop now
298 views
Published a day ago

Explanation of why arrhythmias are generated as a result of having introduced into the organism, graphene oxide, an undeclared material in the composition of covid "vaccines", and present in all types of injectables.

Mirrored -

La Quinta Columna
Keywords
la quinta columnagraphene oxidearrhythmias

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket